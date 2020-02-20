DAO.Casino (BET) One Day Volume Tops $305,574.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $305,574.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001814 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,254.87 or 0.96138194 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.