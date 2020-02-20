DATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $208,588.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX and UEX. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $208,588.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

