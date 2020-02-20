Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

ASX:DTL opened at A$4.65 ($3.30) on Thursday. Data#3 has a fifty-two week low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.00 ($3.55). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.98 million and a PE ratio of 39.74.

In other news, insider Laurence Baynham 65,574 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

Data#3 Company Profile

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

