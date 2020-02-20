Databroker (DTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $1.59 million and $7,493.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.06571079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027466 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005079 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010281 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.