Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news impact score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.