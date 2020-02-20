DecentBet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,211.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. DecentBet has a market cap of $373,614.00 and $1,211.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 57.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.