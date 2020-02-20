DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.23

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002330 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, SouthXchange, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi. DeepOnion has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $5,328.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004614 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Crex24, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

