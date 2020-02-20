Dero (DERO) Trading Up 40.9% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007470 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Dero has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $1.15 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,425,754 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

