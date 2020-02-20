Desane Group Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DGH)

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $58.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.41. Desane Group has a 1 year low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of A$1.56 ($1.10).

In other Desane Group news, insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$40,032.00 ($28,391.49).

About Desane Group

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the acquisition, investment, management, development, sale, resale, and leasing of industrial, commercial, and residential properties; and provision of property and related services.

