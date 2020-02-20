DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Down 7.4% This Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $67,861.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

