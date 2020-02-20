Dinero Price Up 69.8% Over Last Week (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 98.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Dinero coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Dinero has a market capitalization of $2,220.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

