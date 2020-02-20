DMarket Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.99 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. DMarket has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

