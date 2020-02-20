Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.14 million.Dmc Global also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.03. 176,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,979. The firm has a market cap of $567.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Dmc Global from to in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.40.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

