Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.32 million.Dmc Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Dmc Global from to in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 176,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,979. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $567.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

