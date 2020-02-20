Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.667 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous interim dividend of $0.63.

Shares of ASX DMP opened at A$64.75 ($45.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.82. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of A$35.30 ($25.03) and a one year high of A$58.90 ($41.77). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.