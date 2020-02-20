Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Domtar has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domtar has a payout ratio of 140.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Domtar to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.9%.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 1,290,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

