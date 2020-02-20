Dril-Quip (DRQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.56. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

