Dycom Industries (DY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.15)-$0.02 EPS and its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at $-0.15-0.02 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

