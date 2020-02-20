e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0841

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $179.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00742670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,939,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,116,950 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.