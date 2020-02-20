East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,670 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.32% of East West Bancorp worth $93,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 576,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

