Eaton Vance (EV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eaton Vance to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EV shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.