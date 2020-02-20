EchoLink 1-Day Volume Tops $60,821.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $885,750.00 and approximately $60,821.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00491630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.76 or 0.06651744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00070361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027483 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005072 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010266 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

