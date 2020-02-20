Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $622.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Tidex. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $622.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.22 or 0.02969419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00231785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00146298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

