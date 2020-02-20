Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $997,734.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,483,404 shares in the company, valued at $94,789,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,708,489 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,172. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 916.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

