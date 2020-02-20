Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,960 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $78,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

