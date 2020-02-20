Enigma Market Cap Reaches $22.99 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $22.99 million and $8.41 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Huobi, Tidex and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.01090891 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000720 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Mercatox, GOPAX, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, AirSwap, Liqui, ABCC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

