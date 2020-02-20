eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $70,637.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.