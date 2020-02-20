Espers (ESP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market cap of $343,550.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.01093549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047527 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00212646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00067415 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

