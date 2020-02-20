Essentia Hits Market Capitalization of $452,297.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $452,297.00 and approximately $43,772.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00491796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.06735019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00068944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

