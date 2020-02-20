Ether Kingdoms Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,514.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $25,619.00 and $17,514.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.06571079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027466 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005079 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,151,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

