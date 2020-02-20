Evedo Price Tops $0.0162 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $176,060.00 and approximately $386,844.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 138.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00491796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.06735019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00068944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010297 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

