Expanse (EXP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,280.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $781,095.00 and approximately $6,280.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Upbit, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

