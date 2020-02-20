Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:EXETF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

