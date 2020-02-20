Fantasy Sports Price Down 77.2% Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 77.2% lower against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $8,114.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00491998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.11 or 0.06701360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00069752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010302 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.