Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Achieves $17.63 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $17.63 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Kucoin and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02980649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00233049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00146566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

