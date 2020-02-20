First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.39.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Bank by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

