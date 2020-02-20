First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.26%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

