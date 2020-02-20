Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,373 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv worth $68,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.84. 3,283,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $14,847,120. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

