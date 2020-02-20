Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Fletcher Building’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ASX FBU opened at A$5.33 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$5.16 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.81. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of A$3.99 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of A$5.51 ($3.91). The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

