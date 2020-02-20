FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.01

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.0141 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.31.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 48,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSUGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

