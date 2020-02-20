Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.60.

Shares of FMG opened at A$11.34 ($8.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of A$5.94 ($4.21) and a 12 month high of A$12.87 ($9.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

