Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €81.00 ($94.19) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.32 ($93.40).

Shares of ETR:FME traded up €2.78 ($3.23) during trading on Thursday, hitting €77.58 ($90.21). 1,807,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

