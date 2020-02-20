Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 408,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

