Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.93 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $19.93 million and $2.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047527 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00067423 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,676.23 or 0.99985130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00076305 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000929 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000428 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,402,815 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

