G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

GTHX stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $729.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

