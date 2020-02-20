Gamida Cell (GMDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

