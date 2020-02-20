Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,516 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $71,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 723,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

