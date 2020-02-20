Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.87-0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.8-292.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.22 million.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.49-3.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.89.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.74. 723,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,178. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last 90 days. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

