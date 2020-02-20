Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.49-3.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1939-1.1961 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.87-0.87 EPS.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 723,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,178. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

