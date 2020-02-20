GET Protocol (GET) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003688 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $67,907.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00491967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.19 or 0.06649406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00070321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027529 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005064 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010279 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

